Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,364,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 256,158 shares during the quarter. MGM Growth Properties accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned 1.51% of MGM Growth Properties worth $86,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 396.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,409,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,202,000 after buying an additional 2,722,757 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,018,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,096,000 after buying an additional 2,440,026 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,716,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,844,000 after buying an additional 1,289,792 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,416,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,501,000 after buying an additional 1,188,829 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,184,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

MGP stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $40.77. 948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,895. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average of $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.44 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 24.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 92.04%.

MGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

