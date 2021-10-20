Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 190,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,109 shares during the quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $32,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman acquired 234,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,583,062. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SUI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.43.

NYSE:SUI traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.29. 834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,338. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.50. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.01 and a 12 month high of $209.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

