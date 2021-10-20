Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Sells 36,077 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,267,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,077 shares during the period. Camden Property Trust comprises about 3.1% of Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $168,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,141,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,682 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.56.

NYSE CPT traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.40. 1,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.98. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.80, a P/E/G ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $86.78 and a 1-year high of $159.43.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.