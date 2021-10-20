CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Insider Christina M. Corley Sells 3,400 Shares

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $608,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christina M. Corley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $667,726.00.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.39. 697,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.51. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $117.02 and a 52-week high of $203.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank increased its holdings in CDW by 610.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 160.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 322.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.00.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

