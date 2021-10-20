Cellectis’ (CLLS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) in a research note released on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $10.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CLLS. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.50.
CLLS opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The company has a market capitalization of $491.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.94.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cellectis by 36.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cellectis by 76.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in Cellectis during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Cellectis during the first quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis during the third quarter valued at $253,000. 35.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cellectis Company Profile
Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
