Cellectis’ (CLLS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) in a research note released on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $10.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CLLS. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Get Cellectis alerts:

CLLS opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The company has a market capitalization of $491.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.94.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 181.89%. The business had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cellectis by 36.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cellectis by 76.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in Cellectis during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Cellectis during the first quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis during the third quarter valued at $253,000. 35.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.