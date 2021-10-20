Celo (CELO) Trading 20.2% Higher This Week

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 20th. Celo has a market cap of $2.22 billion and $82.46 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for $6.80 or 0.00010218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Celo has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00066838 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00071147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.13 or 0.00100953 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,428.42 or 0.99891554 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,064.10 or 0.06111374 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00021185 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,913,145 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

