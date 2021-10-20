CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.16.

Several analysts have recently commented on CX shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.80 to $9.30 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in CEMEX by 5.1% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in CEMEX by 6.8% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 23,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CEMEX by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in CEMEX by 12.1% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 8.7% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

CX traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.13. 201,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,996,515. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.89, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CEMEX will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

