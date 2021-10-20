CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Gap Up to $2.58

Shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.58, but opened at $2.64. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 40,282 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEMIG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.
The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.41.
CEMIG Company Profile (NYSE:CIG)
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
