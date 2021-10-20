CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Gap Up to $2.58

Shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.58, but opened at $2.64. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 40,282 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEMIG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.41.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. CEMIG had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 8.75%.

CEMIG Company Profile (NYSE:CIG)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

