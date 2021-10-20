CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for CenterPoint Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CNP. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.36.

Shares of CNP opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.14. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $27.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNP. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

