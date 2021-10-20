Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.88

Shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Puerto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $594.54 million, a PE ratio of -394.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $130.44 million for the quarter. Central Puerto had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Central Puerto S.A. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEPU. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Central Puerto in the second quarter worth $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Central Puerto in the first quarter worth $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Central Puerto in the second quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Central Puerto by 6,923.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Central Puerto in the first quarter worth $46,000. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU)

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

