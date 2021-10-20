CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Hits New 12-Month High at $130.00

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 130 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 122.07 ($1.59), with a volume of 797742 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114 ($1.49).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on CentralNic Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 105.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 93.29. The firm has a market cap of £314.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In other news, insider Max Royde bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £2,880 ($3,762.74). Also, insider Donald Baladasan sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.27), for a total transaction of £160,050 ($209,106.35).

CentralNic Group Company Profile (LON:CNIC)

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Indirect, Direct, and Monetisation segments. The company's Indirect segment distributes domain names to retailers and resellers through a network of channel partners. Its Direct segment provides ancillary services; monitoring services to protect brands online; and technical and consultancy services to corporate clients, as well as licenses its registry management platform and sells domain names to large corporations.

