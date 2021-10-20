Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Short Interest Update

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the September 15th total of 5,750,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 1.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 57.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on CENX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of Century Aluminum stock opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.21. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.63.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

