Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cerevel Therapeutics Inc. treats neuroscience diseases. The company’s diversified pipeline comprising clinical-stage investigational therapies and several preclinical compounds to treat neuroscience diseases, including schizophrenia, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and substance use disorder. Cerevel Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Acquisition Corp II, is headquartered in Boston. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CERE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $36.91 on Tuesday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.27. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.18.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 44,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $1,145,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $876,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

