Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) CFO Michael Andrew Schemick Sells 66,667 Shares

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) CFO Michael Andrew Schemick sold 66,667 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $2,432,012.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Andrew Schemick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Michael Andrew Schemick sold 66,667 shares of Certara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $2,308,011.54.

NASDAQ CERT opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.63. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.69 million. On average, analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Certara during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Certara by 80,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Certara during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

