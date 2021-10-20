CHADS VC (CHADS) Market Cap Achieves $2.72 Million

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. CHADS VC has a market cap of $2.72 million and $41.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CHADS VC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0581 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CHADS VC has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00042302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.15 or 0.00196093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00094567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

CHADS VC Profile

CHADS is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,694,537 coins and its circulating supply is 46,788,218 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

