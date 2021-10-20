Chain Guardians Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.25 Million (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. During the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. Chain Guardians has a total market capitalization of $35.97 million and $2.25 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chain Guardians coin can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00001593 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chain Guardians alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00040649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $122.95 or 0.00192582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00093628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Chain Guardians Profile

CGG is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,373,008 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain Guardians should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chain Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chain Guardians Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chain Guardians and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.