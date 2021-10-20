ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the September 15th total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,186,000 after buying an additional 4,117,726 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 426,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,936,000 after acquiring an additional 62,166 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 63,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChampionX stock opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. ChampionX has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 439.41 and a beta of 3.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.73.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $749.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ChampionX will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CHX. Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. COKER & PALMER raised ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.41.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

