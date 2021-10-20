Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chemomab Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotech company. It focuses on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrosis-related diseases with high unmet need. The company’s product pipeline includes CM-101. Chemomab Ltd., formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., is based in TEL-AVIV, Israel. “

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CMMB opened at $9.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $105.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.94. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $168.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics by 389.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 32,353 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $837,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. 26.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

