Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $301.01

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 301.01 ($3.93) and traded as high as GBX 318.50 ($4.16). Chemring Group shares last traded at GBX 312.50 ($4.08), with a volume of 215,137 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Chemring Group from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 385 ($5.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 322.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 301.01. The firm has a market cap of £867.13 million and a PE ratio of 22.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56.

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

