Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.44 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will post $21.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.10 million and the highest is $21.77 million. Chemung Financial reported sales of $21.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year sales of $86.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.50 million to $87.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $86.75 million, with estimates ranging from $86.50 million to $87.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.57 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMG traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,579. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $213.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.80 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter acquired 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.22 per share, with a total value of $40,812.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,895 shares of company stock valued at $180,474. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 5,426.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 84.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 159.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

