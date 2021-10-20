Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 366.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,006,348 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.40% of Cheniere Energy worth $87,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seeyond increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 27,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 46.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 21.3% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNG opened at $108.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $113.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

