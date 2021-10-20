Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Chevron by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 617,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,685,000 after purchasing an additional 299,736 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 302,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,691,000 after purchasing an additional 33,937 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,534,198. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.99. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The stock has a market cap of $216.33 billion, a PE ratio of 59.56, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

