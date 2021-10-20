Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Trading Down 4.6%

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s stock price was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $5.81. Approximately 7,719 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 872,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $496.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 3,035.43%. Analysts anticipate that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $28,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Chimerix by 26.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chimerix in the second quarter worth about $600,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 55.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 17,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 110,831.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 17,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

