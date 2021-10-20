China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,371,800 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the September 15th total of 31,432,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,789,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Shares of China Evergrande Group stock remained flat at $$0.36 on Wednesday. 284,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,125. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48. China Evergrande Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

EGRNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of China Evergrande Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of China Evergrande Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

China Evergrande Group, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the property development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Investment, Property Management Services, and Other Businesses. It is involved in the development of residential properties, as well as other businesses, including property investment, property management, property construction, new energy vehicle, hotel operation, finance, internet, cultural tourism, and health businesses.

