Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CB. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 145.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 107.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.88. 24,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,086. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $117.49 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.11.

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $959,991.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at $14,387,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

