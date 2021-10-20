Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock.

CHDN has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Churchill Downs from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $262.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $254.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 1.36. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $147.06 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.18.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.15 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 25,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 356.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after acquiring an additional 12,958 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

