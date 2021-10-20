CIBC Cuts Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target to C$43.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PLC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on Park Lawn from C$37.50 to C$46.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Park Lawn presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.94.

Shares of PLC stock opened at C$37.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.93. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of C$27.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.95.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$88.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$94.27 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Park Lawn will post 1.6199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer William Clark Harlow sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.78, for a total value of C$44,953.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$172,334.57.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

