CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,289,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,116 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.30% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $246,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.03.

NYSE:PNC traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $209.56. 27,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.36 and a 200 day moving average of $189.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.85 and a 1-year high of $206.87.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

