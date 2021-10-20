CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 281,281 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,768,757 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 281,281 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 0.9% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $389,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $53,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, reaching $227.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,188. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.58 and a 200-day moving average of $218.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

A number of analysts have commented on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.89.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

