CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 7,860 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 470,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,860 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $202,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 123,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 33,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,301,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $454.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,668. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $323.72 and a 12 month high of $456.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $431.91.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

