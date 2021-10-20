Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Holdings Cut by Colrain Capital LLC

Colrain Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cigna comprises about 4.8% of Colrain Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Cigna during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cigna by 19,515.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Cigna during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.19.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock traded up $6.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.93. 36,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,400. The stock has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.99. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $160.37 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

