CIIG Capital Partners II Inc’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on October 25th (NASDAQ:CIIGU)

CIIG Capital Partners II’s (NASDAQ:CIIGU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, October 25th. CIIG Capital Partners II had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During CIIG Capital Partners II’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of CIIGU opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. CIIG Capital Partners II has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $10.38.

