CIMC Enric (OTC:CIMEF) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of CIMC Enric (OTC:CIMEF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of CIMEF stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. CIMC Enric has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.50.
About CIMC Enric
