Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.64.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector peform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cineplex to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cineplex in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.
CGX stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$14.31. The company had a trading volume of 181,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,280. The company has a market capitalization of C$906.42 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Cineplex has a 1 year low of C$4.75 and a 1 year high of C$16.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.76.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
Featured Story: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.