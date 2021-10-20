Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector peform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cineplex to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cineplex in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

CGX stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$14.31. The company had a trading volume of 181,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,280. The company has a market capitalization of C$906.42 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Cineplex has a 1 year low of C$4.75 and a 1 year high of C$16.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.76.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.26) by C($0.38). The firm had revenue of C$64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$71.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cineplex will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

