Citigroup Inc. Has $172,000 Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,626 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in TowneBank by 5.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,581,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,123,000 after purchasing an additional 75,668 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in TowneBank by 2.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,124,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,183,000 after purchasing an additional 21,521 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,448,000 after acquiring an additional 74,872 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 3.9% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 707,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 607,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,476,000 after acquiring an additional 20,835 shares during the period. 50.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.15. TowneBank has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $33.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $167.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.97 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

