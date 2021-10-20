Citigroup Inc. Takes Position in Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Separately, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Inventiva in the first quarter worth $431,000.

Inventiva stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.66. Inventiva S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $19.06.

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

IVA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Inventiva from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inventiva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

