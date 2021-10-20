Citigroup Increases Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $155.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.50.

ICE opened at $130.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.59. The company has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $92.41 and a 52 week high of $131.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total transaction of $253,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,295 shares of company stock valued at $14,013,550 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

