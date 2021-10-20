Citigroup Raises Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$47.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.33% from the company’s current price.
IMO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$45.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.69.
Shares of TSE:IMO traded up C$0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$42.99. The stock had a trading volume of 307,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,450. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19. The company has a market cap of C$30.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -81.56. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$16.02 and a 1 year high of C$43.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.36.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.