Citigroup Raises Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$47.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.33% from the company’s current price.

IMO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$45.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.69.

Shares of TSE:IMO traded up C$0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$42.99. The stock had a trading volume of 307,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,450. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19. The company has a market cap of C$30.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -81.56. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$16.02 and a 1 year high of C$43.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.36.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.19 billion. Analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 5.0116036 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

