Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Sells $134,426.11 in Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $134,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,581 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $128,307.19.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,858 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $129,520.38.

On Monday, October 11th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,420 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $119,240.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,202 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $111,634.92.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,125 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $109,572.50.

On Monday, October 4th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,748 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $105,263.16.

On Friday, October 1st, Lance Torgerson sold 4,962 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $111,595.38.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,690 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $130,244.10.

On Monday, September 27th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,542 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $131,234.56.

On Friday, September 24th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,323 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $124,504.97.

CVEO stock opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.92 and a beta of 3.88. Civeo Co. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $25.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.47.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.69. Civeo had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $154.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that Civeo Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Civeo by 812.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Civeo by 3.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 46,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Civeo by 42.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Civeo by 50.0% during the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Civeo by 6.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

