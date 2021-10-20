Claro Advisors LLC Acquires 95 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,327 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $157.83. 63,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,562,051. The company has a market cap of $249.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.33. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.80 and a 12-month high of $174.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,421 shares of company stock worth $26,335,427. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

