Claro Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 28.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of Claro Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,554,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 182.8% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 10,488 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $229.80. The company had a trading volume of 744 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,481. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $155.15 and a fifty-two week high of $229.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.