Claro Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 311.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter.

ACWX stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.58. 5,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,567. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.09. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $44.73 and a 12-month high of $59.19.

