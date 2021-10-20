Claro Advisors LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.4% of Claro Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,592 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,871 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 231.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,075,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,372,000 after buying an additional 751,304 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,014,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,136,000 after buying an additional 727,710 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $416.01. 107,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,113,100. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $296.37 and a 1-year high of $417.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $407.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.58.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

