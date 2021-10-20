Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 108 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 982.5% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.03.

LMT stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $371.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,668. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.