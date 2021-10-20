Claro Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR)

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.58% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AADR traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.06. 1,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,187. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $69.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.90.

