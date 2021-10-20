Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs to post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s revenue was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.