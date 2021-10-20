Cliffwater LLC Buys 14,705 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cliffwater LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,705 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.5% of Cliffwater LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cliffwater LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 201,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,942,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 514,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,386,000 after purchasing an additional 255,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $52.54. The company had a trading volume of 591,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,866,441. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $44.41 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

