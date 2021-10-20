Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $394.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.50 and a fifty-two week high of $460.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.72. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by $3.02. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 47.72%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

