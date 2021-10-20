Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Stock Holdings Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 17.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,046,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,392 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $55,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 1.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KOF shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.79 and a 200-day moving average of $52.84. The firm has a market cap of $91.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $59.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

