Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Codexis worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,294,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,971,000 after acquiring an additional 170,085 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 2.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 97.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,992 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Codexis by 2.9% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 61,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Codexis by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Codexis alerts:

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $29.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.20. Codexis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $32.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -80.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $25.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.04 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $558,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Codexis from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Codexis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.